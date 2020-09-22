Allen, Diggs lead league in passing, receiving yards

The Bills have a tough four week stretch ahead of them as their next opponents are a combined 7-0 through week 2 of the NFL.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The second week of the NFL season has wrapped up and two key Buffalo Bills are leading the league in two categories.

Quarterback Josh Allen is leading the league in passing yards with 729 yards so far on the season and wide receiver Stefon Diggs is leading the league in receiving yards with 239 yards so far on the season.

Diggs is tied with Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for first place.

The Bills have a tough four week stretch ahead of them as their next opponents are a combined 7-0 through week 2 of the NFL.