A.J. Klein named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday the Buffalo Bills announced that linebacker A.J. Klein has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after his performance in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Klien led the team on Sunday with a career-high 14 tackles. He also tallied 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

The 8th year linebacker out of Iowa State is in his first season with the Bills. This is the 4th Player of the Week honor a Buffalo player has received this season and the second DPOW after DE Jerry Hughes won earned the award in week 7 against the New York Jets.

