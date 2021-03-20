Agent: Kroft leaving Bills, agrees to terms with Jets on 1-year deal

The 28-year-old Kroft joins a tight ends group that includes Chris Herndon, Ryan Griffin and Connor Davis.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The New York Jets and former Buffalo Bills tight end Tyler Kroft agreed to terms on a one-year contract.

Agent Mike McCartney announced the deal on Twitter on Friday night.

The 28-year-old Kroft joins a tight ends group that includes Chris Herndon, Ryan Griffin and Connor Davis.

New York didn't announce that deal but made the signings of former Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole and former Chargers offensive lineman Dan Feeney to one-year deals official.