AFC Divisional Round preview: Buffalo Bills host Baltimore Ravens

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. at Bills Stadium. You can watch the game on Channel 2, your local NBC station.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The "Lion King" hit theaters in 1994. That's the last time the Buffalo Bills made it to the AFC Championship game.

It has been a long time for the Bills, and the only thing standing in their way is the Baltimore Ravens.

The matchup features two quarterbacks of the 2018 NFL Draft, between the Bills' Josh Allen and Ravens' Lamar Jackson.

Allen became the first quarterback in that draft class to win a playoff game last Saturday in the Bills win over Indianapolis. Jackson and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield quickly followed the next day.

The Bills haven't seen the Ravens since a Week 14 loss last season, with Baltimore winning, 24-17.

Buffalo held Jackson to 40 yards on the ground on that game, which might be considered 'stopping' Lamar Jackson, as he's averaged more than 70 yards per game so far this season.

"We had a little taste of it last year but it's a new season and new team," said Bills linebacker Matt Milano.

"You have to be ready to rock you know," Milano added. "He (Jackson) can make anything happen at anytime... Just being aware of him at all times is going to be key for us... We have to make sound tackles. A lot of quarterbacks are just running up going to slide one cut that's it with Lamar. He's a very shift guy so just being able to keep him contained is going to be the biggest challenge for us."

The Bills' struggled to stop the run when facing teams with dual-threat quarterbacks in Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Arizona’s Kyler Murray, resulted in two of Buffalo’s three losses this season. Now comes the challenge of attempting to contain Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC divisional round playoff on Saturday.

The Ravens have won six straight and led the NFL in yards rushing for a second consecutive year. Buffalo has won seven in a row, but has allowed 150 yards rushing five time this season, one more than the previous two combined.

Defensive End Matthew Judon and offensive Tackle Dion Dawkins are a matchup to watch. Judon leads the Ravens in sacks, quarterback hits and tackles for loss.

On the other side, Dawkins has been doing a phenomenal job protecting Allen's blind side all year long and giving him comfortability in the pocket.

This is the matchup to play close attention to on Saturday.

Dawkins and Daryl Williams will be put the test again this week as they are every week facing premiere pass rushers in NFL.

Last year against the Ravens, Allen was sacked six times and that cannot happen this year or the Bills offense will be playing catch up testing a quarterback like Jackson.