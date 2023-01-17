AFC Championship tickets on sale Wednesday

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs have been told to start selling tickets for a potential AFC Championship Game in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The NFL announced Tuesday, it has advised the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs to start selling tickets for a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game in Atlanta.

Season Ticket Members who previously opted-in tickets can start buying tickets Wednesday at 10 a.m. Season Ticket Members will be given a passcode and will receive an email with more information.

Tickets go on presale 10a.m. Friday morning. You can register for presale here. All remaining tickets will open to the public Jan. 23 at 10a.m., if the Bills and Chiefs advance to the championship game.

The NFL announced last week, Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game.

The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills' Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.

The Chiefs (14-3) are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but played one more game than the second-seeded Bills (13-3). The league brokered the neutral site deal because Buffalo could have been the top seed with a victory over the Bengals.

The Buffalo-Cincinnati game Jan. 2 was halted in the first quarter after Hamlin collapsed and was resuscitated on the field. He was released from a hospital nine days later, after returning to Buffalo. Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday.

The NFL said that Atlanta was designated as a potential backup postseason site before the 2022 season. All other potential matchups in the AFC title game will be played on the higher seed's home field.