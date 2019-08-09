BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two on Your Side Sports Director Adam Benigni and Buffalo News Bills beat reporter Vic Carucci discuss the Bills season opening win over the Jets.

The Bills fell behind 16-nothing. They turned the ball over four times and the Jets also scored a safety. When that happens most teams do not win the game.

However the Bills perservered and found a way to come from behind to the win the game.

Adam and Vic discuss how well the defense performed and how second year quarterback Josh Allen was able to rally himself and his team for the come from behind win.

