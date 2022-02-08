Aaron Kromer returns as Bills offensive coordinator

Kromer was the Bills offensive line coach in 2015 and 2016 before he went to the Los Angeles Rams for three seasons in the same job.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Aaron Kromer is back in Buffalo. The former Bills offensive line coach will return to his old position after Bobby Johnson left the job to go to the New York Giants with new head coach Brian Daboll, the Bills' former offensive coordinator.

Kromer was the Bills offensive line coach in 2015 and 2016 before he went to the Los Angeles Rams for three seasons in the same job, eventually being promoted to the Rams run game coordinator, as well.

The Rams did not keep Kromer around last season.