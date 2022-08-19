5 things to watch in the Bills' 2nd preseason game

The Bills host the Broncos at 1 p.m. Saturday. Here are 5 things to watch during the 2nd preseason game.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills host the Denver Broncos on Saturday in their second preseason game of the year, and while the score doesn't matter, there are a few important storylines to watch out for this weekend.

1. Josh Allen and several starters will play.

How much time Allen will play is unknown. Head coach Sean McDermott confirmed Allen will play and that a healthy amount of starters will hit the field but did not give specifics.

This will be Allen's first game since Buffalo's AFC Divisional round loss to Kansas City.

2. How smooth the offense looks especially under the first-team offense, under offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey calling plays.

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will be in Allen's ear for the first time as a play-caller. Dorsey was promoted from Bills quarterbacks coach when Brian Daboll left to take over as the head coach of the New York Giants. It will be worth noticing how the offense looks not just on execution but overall as a unit.

3. Will Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam take advantage of their opportunities again?

In the Bills' preseason opening win, rookie corners Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam looked like elite shut-down corners against the Colts' top receiving unit. With Tre'Davious White's status for the regular season still unknown, it's good to see the young corners step up and hold their own.

4. Will young wideouts Khalil Shakir and Isaiah Hodgins build off solid performances?

Similar to Benford and Elam, rookie wideout Khalil Shakir made a good impression especially on the opening drive, catching two balls, one for 25 yards. Hodgins made one of the best plays of the night, a diving grab inside the Colts red zone. With Diggs and Davis both inactive it was good to see the young receivers make the most of their time on the field.

5. Will Matt Araiza solidify himself as the Bills' starting punter?