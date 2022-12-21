4 Bills named to 2023 Pro Bowl roster

The announcement of Pro Bowl selections was released on Wednesday night with 4 Bills on the list: Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Jordan Poyer, and Mitch Morse.

Quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, safety Jordan Poyer, and center Mitch Morse were the four selected for the games from Buffalo.

This year's selection marks Poyer and Morse's first career Pro Bowl honor, Josh Allen's second, and Stefon Diggs' third.

There is also a list of 12 Bills players who were named alternates for the Pro Bowl.

The first alternate list includes tackle Dion Dawkins, tight end Dawson Knox, linebacker, Matt Milano and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

The second alternate list includes guard Rodger Saffold and kicker Tyler Bass.

The third alternate list includes linebacker/special teams Tyler Matakevich, long snapper Reid Ferguson, and fullback Reggie Gilliam.

The fourth alternate list includes defensive end Greg Rousseau and defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

The fifth alternate list includes cornerback/special teams Siran Neal.