2 the point: Quick thoughts on the Bills’ Week 2 win against the Raiders

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are some quick thoughts following the Buffalo Bills’ Week 2 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

MVP

Josh Allen had the bounce-back game you would think a franchise quarterback would. He had three interceptions and lost a fumble in that Week 1 loss to the Jets, but on Sunday, he delivered. He completed 31 of 37 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns as Buffalo pulled away. Oh, and he only ran three times for 7 yards.

HONORABLE MENTION

The Bills run defense. Josh Jacobs had nine carries for minus-2 yards through three quarters, when the Raiders had a total of 11 carries for 33 yards. Amazingly, that number included a 34-yard run by Tre Tucker. Given how last week the Jets ran for 172 yards, and 6.1 yards per carry, that's a vast — and much-needed — improvement.

PLAY OF THE GAME

The successful fourth-and-1 conversion at the Raiders 6-yard line on the Bills' second drive stands out. A field goal would've cut the Las Vegas lead to 7-3, sure, but that's not a tone-setting play, and that's exactly what they needed after Week 1. Allen's quarterback sneak, reminiscent of the Reggie Bush-push from that classic 2005 USC-Notre Dame game, set up Latavius Murray's touchdown run on the next play. The offense found its rhythm after that.

BY THE NUMBERS

The Bills' PR staff shared this stat late in the game:

With his 66 receiving yards today, Stefon Diggs has surpassed Thurman Thomas (4,341) for the sixth-most receiving yards in team history. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 17, 2023

INJURY REPORT

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was checked out for a head injury during the first half. He was cleared and eventually returned to the game. Micah Hyde (hamstring) and Leonard Floyd (ankle) were listed as questionable to return with their injuries.

NEXT GAME

The Bills travel to Washington to play the Commanders at 1 p.m. next Sunday.