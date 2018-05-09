ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - We're just days away from the Bills season opener at Baltimore after a preseason full of quarterback talk.

The Bills now have their guy as Nathan Peterman will start against the Ravens. Among the reasons for that decision was Peterman was the best of the three in the preseason and for more on that we sat down with Bills GM Brandon Beane.

Two on Your Side's Heather Prusak talked with Beane before the opener on the quarterback battle, why it was ultimately Peterman and where things stand with Josh Allen.

Plus what went into the A.J. McCarron trade and what went wrong with Corey Coleman. Beane also tells us which player really caught his eye this preseason and more.

© 2018 WGRZ