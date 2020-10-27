Bills fans, Allen, McDermott among those who complain the most in NFL, according to poll

The poll claims that Bills fans' biggest annoying habit is complaining on social media.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Are Buffalo Bills the biggest complainers in the NFL? A new poll claims they are near the top of the list.

The results from the poll, released from Mibets, an online sportsbooks and casino site, claims that not only are Bills fans among the most who complain, but so are Bills quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott.

According to the poll, Bills fans' biggest annoying habit is complaining on social media.

The Bills rank 3rd in the rankings for top fans who complain the most. Their AFC East rival, New England Patriots, and the Dallas Cowboys rank ahead of Bills fans.

Here are the top 5::



1. Dallas Cowboys

2. New England Patriots

3. Buffalo Bills

4. Chicago Bears

5. Philadelphia Eagles.

Among coaches and players who complain the most in the NFL, Josh Allen and Sean McDermott rank 3rd in the NFL.

And who complains the most? Former head coach and quarterback duo: Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.