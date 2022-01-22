Bengals bound for AFC Championship with win over Titans

QB Joe Burrow threw for more than 300 yards and was sacked nine times.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Tennessee Titans by a score of 19-16 in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday to advance to the AFC title game.

The contest was relatively low-scoring in the first half, with the Bengals leading 9-6 at the break.

The game was tied at 16 going into the fourth quarter.

Bengals safety Jessie Bates III intercepted Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill late in the game which helped set up a game-winning field goal by Cincinnati's rookie kicker Evan McPherson.

Bengals quarterback and Athens County native Joe Burrow threw for 348 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

The Titans sacked Burrow nine times.

Saturday's win means the Bengals will play the winner of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills for the AFC title.

The last time the Bengals made it to the AFC Championship game was the 1988-89 season, when they defeated the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 8, 1989. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Bengals in the Super Bowl that season.