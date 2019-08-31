BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Qadree Ollison was selected in April's NFL draft, he knew it was simply the start, that more work needed to be done.

"Nothing is given to you," he said a day after he was taken in the fifth round by the Atlanta Falcons. "You have to earn your spot, and that’s been the same. You have to do it in college, you have to do it in high school, so nothing is given. Just because you’re drafted doesn’t mean you’ve arrived."

At least for Week 1, he's arrived. Ollison made the Falcons' 53-man roster as teams across the NFL trimmed their rosters to 53 players on Saturday.

Ollison recently wrapped up a prolific 52-game career at the University of Pittsburgh, where he ran for more than 2,800 yards and scored 32 total touchdowns.

Before all that, however, the Niagara Falls kid starred for Canisius High School in Buffalo, where he owns the school records for rushing yards with 4,147 and touchdowns with 57.

RELATED: Niagara Falls' Qadree Ollison takes the next step

RELATED: Falcons Take Ollison in Fifth Round

RELATED: Buffalo Bills release running back LeSean McCoy