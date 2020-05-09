x
NFL, union extend daily COVID-19 testing into regular season

With no testing on game days, the pregame coronavirus exams will be conducted on the day before the game and must be completed before a club travels.
NEW YORK — Daily testing for COVID-19, except on game days, has been extended into the regular season by the NFL and the players' union. 

All players and other team personnel categorized in Tiers 1 and 2 will continue to be tested each day, a process that has worked relatively well for the league as it approaches the first game on Thursday night in Kansas City. 

With no testing on game days, the pregame coronavirus exams will be conducted on the day before the game and must be completed before a club travels.

