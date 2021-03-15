Three-time Pro-Bowler Andre Roberts off to Houston after two seasons with Bills

Roberts agreed to a two-year deal with the Texans, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Three-time Pro-Bowler Andre Roberts is heading to Houston. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Roberts and the Texans agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $5.95 million.

The 33-year-old wide receiver and return specialist spent the past two seasons with the Bills, making the Pro Bowl in each of those seasons.

Buffalo was Roberts' sixth stop in his 11 seasons so far in the NFL. Roberts also played for the Arizona Cardinals, the Washington Football Team, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets.

Roberts led the league in both punt return average in kickoff yards in 2018 with the Jets, during an All-Pro season.