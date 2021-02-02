Former Bills' receiver Sammy Watkins optimistic on playing with Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

The Bills' former first round pick missed both of the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff games, including the AFC Championship against Buffalo, with an injury.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins says he is feeling good after missing the team's past two playoff games with a calf injury, and is optimistic he will be able to play in Super Bowl LV this week.

The former Bills first round pick is looking to win his second straight Super Bowl with the Chiefs on Sunday against Tampa Bay.

"To do it again, hopefully again, that's something that no one could take from the Kansas City Chiefs, the players or the organization. I think to have a season like last year, then you come back and you have a better record and be in this same situation, is something that a team can't even think about," Watkins said this week, leading up to Super Bowl.

"I think if we just go out Sunday and have fun and don't think about anything and do what we did last year... and play for each other, play fast, play great, play with passion, hopefully we can bring that trophy back here... It would be a dream come true," Watkins said. "I don't think too many teams have had the opportunity to do what we have been doing."

Watkins' return would add another dimension to a dynamic Chiefs offense, led by last year's Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"You never see him get rattled... You just see the calm guy that's kind of like controlling the game," Watkins said of his quarterback. "I think that's what has taken this offense to a whole different level... I think we have an offense that understands now, if we just do the little things right, we can't be stopped."

The Chiefs punched their ticket to their second straight Super Bowl appearance with a 38-24 win over the Bills in the AFC Championship game.

The Bills traded up to get Watkins with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.