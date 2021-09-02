Amherst-native Rob Gronkowski wins fourth Super Bowl, along seven-time winner Tom Brady

The former New England Patriots teammates joined forces in Tampa Bay, with Gronkowski coming out of retirement to win his fourth ring.

TAMPA, Fla. — Part of the road to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Tom Brady's seventh Super Bowl title on Sunday night began with a phone call to his former New England Patriots teammate and Amherst native, Rob Gronkowski, asking if the tight end would come out of retirement to join him for another ride.

"It was kind of a series of conversations, it wasn't anything like, 'Hey, Rob, I want you to come back like come to Tampa with me,' Gronkowski said after the team's Super Bowl 55 win over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night.

Gronkowski said he was waiting around during free agency, and eventually, Brady asked the tight end to join him in Tampa Bay.

"You know I've been waiting for you! I've been waiting for you to make a move," Gronkowski said laughing about Brady's call.

As Gronkowski adjusted to returning to the field, he quickly became Brady's favorite target again.

Brady was able to rely on his trusty and massive tight end Sunday night, as Gronkowski hauled in six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns on the way to the Bucs dominating 31-9 win over the Chiefs.

"It's hands down one of the greatest accomplishments in sports history," Gronkowski said.

"I'm not gonna say it's the greatest, but I would say it's up there for sure, you know, to come down here to Tampa come to an organization that was ready to win... I mean just the story is just unbelievable and it definitely ranks up there as, you know, one of my biggest accomplishments, ever."