RB Duke Johnson coming to the Buffalo Bills

Duke Johnson was most recently with the Miami Dolphins last season, playing in five games with 330 yards rushing over 71 carries.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills will add another running back into the mix with Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, with Duke Johnson signing a one-year deal in Buffalo.

The team officially announced the signing on Tuesday.

Johnson was most recently with the Miami Dolphins last season, playing in five games with 330 yards rushing over 71 carries. He also had four catches for 41 yards over that span.