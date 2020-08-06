NFL, NFLPA finalize reopening procedures

The league and the players have agreed on protocols to get team facilities back open.

NEW YORK — The NFL and the players’ union have sent a planner to the 32 teams outlining procedures for the full reopening of their practice facilities. A memo written by Commissioner Roger Goodell and approved by the NFL Players Association describes protocols focusing on screening, testing, and infection prevention and treatment for COVID-19, including response for new infections. Also included are instructions on proper facility access, cleaning and disinfecting; physical distancing; hygiene, health education and medical services; food preparation; supplies; and team travel. No timetable has been set for the return of most players to team complexes. Only players rehabilitating injuries have been allowed to enter the buildings.

As of Monday, WGRZ's Adam Benigni was told that Bills head coach Sean McDermott was still working remotely along with the rest of the coaching staff because with things still being done virtually, there was no reason for coaches to begin coming into the training facility. That could change during the course of the week.