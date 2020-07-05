UNDATED (AP) - The NFL has set protocols for reopening team facilities and has told the 32 teams to have them in place by May 15.

Commissioner Roger Goodell mapped out several phases of protocols in a memo obtained by The Associated Press. The first phase to deal with the coronavirus pandemic would involve a limited number of non-player personnel. That number initially would be 50% of the non-player employees and up to a total of 75 on any single day being approved to be at the facility. But state or local regulations could require a lower number.

The individual clubs would decide which employees could return to the facility and when, once the buildings reopen. No players would be permitted in the facility except to continue therapy and rehabilitation for injuries that were underway when facilities were ordered closed in late March.

Goodell noted that the league is actively working on the next phase of reopening, which will involve both more staffers and players. He said the players' union is also being consulted on these steps.

The NFL will release the 2020 schedule Thursday night based on a September start, but there are a number of contingencies based on where things stand in the fight against COVID-19.