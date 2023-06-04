2023 NFL Mock Draft | Here are our picks

Our FOX43 Sports team has crafted their mock draft to project the 2023 NFL Draft's first round. Here are where we think the top college talent lands in the pros.

Example video title will go here for this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (Picks made before the completion of the Aaron Rodgers deal between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets)

The 2023 NFL Draft is right around the corner.

Top prospects from across the nation and representing a multitude of NCAA teams are set to have their NFL dreams come true.

Teams like the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are hoping to land their next franchise cornerstone.

This year, many experts are projecting that several quarterbacks will be selected at the top of the draft, mixed in with offensive linemen, defensive linemen, and cornerbacks.

With a ton of talented players across all positions, it's possible.

Our FOX43 Sports team of Evan Brooks and Cale Ahearn have cooked up their own mock draft.

Here's where we think these draft-eligible phenoms will land in the first round:

Evan's Pick:

1. Carolina Panthers - QB Bryce Young, Alabama

The Panthers made a big move to land their franchise QB. Young brings the poise, accuracy, and play-making ability to be a high-level starter.

He's won on every level and has shown an ability to elevate mediocre talent around him. He is simply the best player in the draft in my opinion.

Cale's Pick:

1. Carolina Panthers - QB Bryce Young, Alabama

After trading up for the first overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, Carolina is certainly looking to land its franchise signal caller.

I think they look no further than Young, who has proven himself to be a dynamic playmaker and winner at the top level of college football.

Evan's Pick:

(TRADE: Raiders swap with Texans)

2. Las Vegas Raiders - QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

There are rumors the Texans are not in love with Stroud. I have the Raiders trading up to secure their QB of the future and giving the fan base something to get excited about.

Stroud flashed the necessary playmaking ability against Georgia and has a smooth delivery with pinpoint accuracy. The Raiders need a spark, and Stroud could be that.

Cale's Pick:

2. Houston Texans - QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

In the form of a consolation prize, I believe the Texans will land their franchise quarterback at the second spot in Stroud.

Like Young, Stroud is a proven playmaker at the top level of college football and could become new head coach DeMeco Ryan's first pick.

Evan's Pick:

3. Arizona Cardinals - EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

I ultimately think the Cardinals will trade this pick as they need as many picks as possible, but Anderson could give them a game-wrecker on the edge that could be a true game-changer. He had a bit of a down season a year ago but his talent is too good to pass up here.

Cale's Pick:

3. Arizona Cardinals - EDGE Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama

While the Cardinals could look to trade this pick and maximize future assets, I think the opportunity to add an elite pass-rushing talent will be too tantalizing for a former defensive coordinator and new head coach in Jonathan Gannon.

Evan's Pick:

4. Indianapolis Colts - QB Will Levis, Kentucky

There is no surprise the Colts will take a QB. I think Richardson is an option, but the Colts go for maybe the more pro-ready QB in Levis. He is big, strong, and mobile.

The Colts also held a private workout with every personnel maker in attendance. He does have to clean up his accuracy and decision making, but his ceiling is high if he can capitalize especially with Steichen who can simplify things for him.

Cale's Pick:

4. Indianapolis Colts - QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

The Colts new head coach Shane Steichen just came off a record-setting season working with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

Richardson is the most athletic quarterback of this class and has shot up draft boards since bowl season. I think the chance to work with Richardson will be too much for Steichen to pass up.

Evan's Pick:

5. Seattle Seahawks - EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

The Seahawks are always a wildcard in the draft. Wilson has the length and skill to be a disruptive pass rusher which he has flashed at times. He is stout in the run game, and the Seahawks opt to go with the elite tools in Wilson over Carter, who could be an option as well.

Cale's Pick:

5. Seattle Seahawks - DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Rumored to at one time be in contention for the first overall pick of this year's draft, I believe that this is where Carter's slide will end.

If there are no concerns off the field, then Carter's elite talent will still see him land in the Top 10. The Seahawks could use a force in the middle of their defensive line to set a tone on defense.

Evan's Pick:

6. Detroit Lions - CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

With the trade of former first rounder Jeff Okudah, the Lions fill it with Witherspoon, who is an aggressive tackler and clean in coverage.

Witherspoon is one of the best playmakers in the draft with his ball skills, and he brings the aggression and instincts that Dan Campbell will love. Those skills could make him a top cover corner immediately in the NFL.

Cale's Pick:

(TRADE: Titans swap picks with Lions)

6. Tennessee Titans - OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

While the Titans could easily be making this move to take a quarterback, I think they will go another route, and start rebuilding their offensive line.

I believe Skoronski's combine performance will overcome concerns about his arm length, leading him to be the first in a string of tackles off the board.

Evan's Pick:

7. Houston Texans - QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

In a trade back ,the Texans take Anthony Richardson.

The big-armed QB does have to work on accuracy and decision making, but will be an immediate threat in the run game.

He does need some time to learn the NFL game. Thankfully, the Texans can afford to let him play through his mistakes.

Cale's Pick:

7. Las Vegas Raiders - OT Paris Johnson, Jr., Ohio State

If the Raiders were in full rebuild mode, I could see a quarterback here. But, I think Las Vegas is trying to work a fine line between needing to infuse the team with new, young talent and trying to compete.

Adding Johnson, Jr. gives the Raiders a Day One starter on the offensive line, and someone that could help the team win right away.

Evan's Pick:

8. Atlanta Falcons - CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

The Falcons defense still needs help. Gonzalez would give them a fantastic young secondary duo with A.J. Terrell. I could see a pass rusher here, but Gonzalez's skill, speed, and coverage skills are to good to pass up.

Cale's Pick:

8. Atlanta Falcons - EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Atlanta has been in need of adding legitimate pass rushers at the defensive end spot for several seasons.

Wilson is widely expected to be the second rusher off the board, and I believe the Falcons will look to add him to their mix.

Evan's Pick:

9. Chicago Bears - OT Paris Johnson, Ohio State

The Bears need to project Justin Fields. Johnson comes from the same program that Fields does and rejoins him. Fields was one of the most sacked QBs last year and Johnson gives them a bookend tackle to continue the rebuild with.

He is strong at the point of attack and has light feet to move with elite edge rushers

Cale's Pick:

9. Chicago Bears - OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

When Chicago traded back from the first overall pick, I don't believe this is how they envisioned the board falling.

Due to a run of offensive linemen being selected, I think the Bears jump on the chance to select Jones to try and add some protection for QB Justin Fields.

Evan's Pick:

10. Philadelphia Eagles - RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Robinson would be a bit of a luxury pick for the Eagles with two first rounders. He is an elite talent and one of the best players in the class. I know the position is looked down upon but to have a top-five player in the class fall and with another first round pick later. He immediately steps in and makes the Eagles offense unstoppable.

Cale's Pick:

(TRADE: Jets swap picks with Eagles)

10. New York Jets - OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Although Wright has been flying up many expert's draft boards, this would probably be a reach of necessity for the Jets.

After seeing a string of other tackles come off the board, I think the Jets trade up to add Wright to try and solidify the team's offensive line.

Evan's Pick:

11. Tennessee Titans - OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

With the QBs off the board, the Titans take Skoronski to sure up that offensive line. Taylor Lewan is no longer there and Skoronski can come right in and slide in at tackle or guard if they choose with having signed Andre Dillard in the offseason.

Cale's Pick:

11. Detroit Lions - CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

If the Lions make the trade I've projected for them, this would be exactly how they would hope the board would fall.

The team would be able to recoup some picks from Tennessee while still adding the top cornerback on the board, helping accentuate Detroit's secondary makeover this offseason.

Evan's Pick:

12. Houston Texans - WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

The Texans would love to get CJ Stroud's main target back. He is a shifty WR who is great in the zone and is good after the catch. CJ would be comfortable immediately with Smith-Njigba in the offense as the two continue to play together.

Cale's Pick:

12. Houston Texans - WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

After adding Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud with the second pick, I think the Texans will look to add his top receiving option into the fold as well.

This QB-WR combo could pay dividends for years for Houston.

Evan's Pick:

13. New York Jets - OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

The Jets sure up that young and talented offensive line with another tackle who is plug and play. Bechton has been up and down so far, and Jones gives them an athletic tackle who is good in pass pro and elite in run blocking to keep whoever is behind center upright.

Cale's Pick:

13. Philadelphia Eagles - EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

After being able to recoup some picks in a projected trade with the Jets, I think the Eagles would happily select Smith to add him into the fold.

Despite the team's historic sack total in 2022, there were a few departures across the defensive line, and stars Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are another year older.

Smith can not only provide an impact in 2023, but has the potential for stardom in the future.

Evan's Pick:

14. New England Patriots - EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Van Ness gets a lot of criticism for not starting for Iowa but he is a disruptive pass rusher that is good in the run game. The Patriots opt for a defensive lineman over a cornerback in this spot. Van Ness and Judon could make for a pretty scary duo with Christian Barmore in the middle.

Cale's Pick:

14. New England Patriots - CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

While New England could certainly add a pass rusher here, I think they look to build up their secondary with one of the top defensive backs on the board.

Witherspoon plays with an edge and feels like he's made to play in a Bill Belichick defense.

Evan's Pick:

15. Green Bay Packers - EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

The Packers add to their Defensive line with an athletic freak in Smith. He was the Number 1 player in his high school class and has elite bend at the position. The Packers could go a lot of ways but Smith is to good to pass up here.

Cale's Pick:

15. Green Bay Packers - EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

There are a few different ways Green Bay could go at pass rusher, but I think they stay close to home with Van Ness, who should add a legitimate threat to the Packers defense as a Day One starter.

Evan's Pick:

16. Washington Commanders - CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

Banks has been a quick riser in this draft. He is elite in press man coverage and gives the Commanders a formidable secondary with St. Juste and Fuller. He plays the ball well in the air and is a supreme athlete. With the Offensive line depth taking a hit. The Commanders get a bonified CB1

Cale's Pick:

16. Washington Commanders - CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Washington has needed a top outside defender for some time now.

Time will tell if Porter Jr. can develop into a CB1, but I think the potential is enticing enough for the Commanders to snag him here in the first round.

Evan's Pick:

17. Pittsburgh Steelers - CB Joey Porter Jr, Penn State

It's a homecoming for the Porter family. The Steelers have been heavily connected to Porter and need a replacement for Cam Sutton. He is a long armed physical corner that is perfect for the Steelers defense. Not to mention the pedigree that comes with it.

Cale's Pick:

17. Pittsburgh Steelers - DL Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

While many Steelers fans may have been hoping for Porter Jr. to fall here, I think the team will be happy to add Kancey here, as the team continues to transition from the old guard on the defensive line.

Kancey and T.J. Watt could form a nice duo in Pittsburgh.

Evan's Pick:

18. Detroit Lions - TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

The Lions are in a great position to add another difference maker on offense. With trading away T.J Hockenson last year. Kincaid can step in as a replacement. He is a fluid athlete with great hands that will be a security blanket for Goff.

Cale's Pick:

18. Detroit Lions - EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

After solidifying the secondary with their first selection, I believe Detroit will aim to bolster their pass rush by selecting Murphy to pair with last year's first-round pick Aiden Hutchinson.

Evan's Pick:

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - OL Darnell Wright, Tennessee

The Bucs OL was flat out bad last year. Wright held his own against the best in the SEC is a strong powerful athlete who can anchor the line for a long time. He has risen quickly in this draft and with no QB to take the Bucs get a linchpin on the OL.

Cale's Pick:

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Tampa Bay has a ton of holes on its roster, but it's all about the quarterback, right?

After having a year to watch Kyle Trask backup the now-retired Tom Brady, the Buccaneers still went out and signed QB Baker Mayfield this offseason.

The feel here is they are probably not sold on their quarterback situation, and Levis could be the kind of player the Buccaneers could look to develop into their next long-term starter.

Evan's Pick:

20. Seattle Seahawks - TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

The Seahawks with not a pressing need here take Mayer. The TE was solid in his time at Notre Dame and adds to that passing attack with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. He needs to get better at blocking but would be a solid option for the Seahawks at this point.

Cale's Pick:

(TRADE: Giants swap picks with Seahawks)

20. New York Giants - WR Jordan Addison, USC

After struggling at receiver last season, and being jumped for the pass catcher the team sought in recent drafts, I think the Giants will look to make a move up the board to snag Addison.

Evan's Pick:

21. Los Angeles Chargers - WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

The Chargers need to add some speed in their WR room. Flowers is electric after the catch and is a great route runner. To keep up with the Chiefs you need as many weapons as possible and Flowers gives them a field stretcher to help take the top off of the defense.

Cale's Pick:

21. Los Angeles Chargers - WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

The Chargers feature all types of weapons but could use a slot-receiving threat for QB Justin Herbert.

Enter Flowers who could be a Day One starter in the slot for the Chargers.

Evan's Pick:

22. Baltimore Ravens - WR Jordan Addison, USC

It's no secret the Ravens need help at Wide Receiver even with the signing of Odell Beckham. Addison is an elite route runner who has a lot of Calvin Ridley to his game. He is light in frame but makes up for it with his toughness. If the Ravens could add Addison that is a nice WR core for whoever is at QB with Addison, Beckham, and Batemon.

Cale's Pick:

22. Baltimore Ravens - CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

After adding WR Odell Beckham in free agency, and QB Lamar Jackson presumably (maybe) returning to play with him, I think Baltimore can shift gears and focus on defense.

Adding Banks would give the Ravens another young piece to add to its secondary, particularly on the outside.

Evan's Pick:

23. Minnesota Vikings - EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

The Vikings defense a season ago was flat-out awful. Murphy could be a disruptor on the edge the team needs to get after the QB. With a deep CB class, they could take on in the second round.

Cale's Pick:

23. Minnesota Vikings - DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Minnesota has been seeking a stabilizing force on the interior of its defensive line for a few seasons.

Bresee could give the Vikings a piece to build the rest of their defense around in the front seven.

Evan's Pick:

24. Jacksonville Jaguars - DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Back to Back Tigers here. Bresee is strong in the trenches and at times has shown pass-rushing ability. He could help the Jags with Walker and Allen on the edge and be a nice complement to keep building that defense.

Cale's Pick:

(TRADE: Eagles and Jaguars swap picks)

24. Philadelphia Eagles - RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

The only way for the Eagles to acquire Robinson in the draft is to trade ahead of the Dallas Cowboys, who would select him, in my opinion.

I believe the team finds a way to do just that, striking up a deal with the Jaguars, and creating as dynamic a rushing offense that exists in today's NFL.

Evan's Pick:

25. New York Giants - WR Quentin Johnson, TCU

The Giants could address the Offensive or Defensive line but opt for TCU WR Quentin Johnson. Daniel Jones needs some weapons and Johnson could be a high-upside pick for them. Johnson does struggle with the press but is athletic enough to possibly be a big play threat

Cale's Pick:

25. Seattle Seahawks - OL O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Even with my projected trade down, the Seahawks are able to land the top interior offensive lineman of the 2023 NFL Draft.

This pick should help stabilize what has been a weakness for a few years for Seattle, and complete a first round that sees them add strength on both the offensive and defensive lines.

Evan's Pick:

26. Dallas Cowboys - DB Brian Branch, Alabama

The Cowboys add Branch to a secondary that needs some help. He is a versatile chess piece that can play two high and in the slot. He is an aggressive tackler despite his size and was the QB of the Bama defense. Branch would add another high IQ player to the Cowboys.

Cale's Pick:

26. Dallas Cowboys - TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Adding Mayer is a fine consolation pick for missing out on Bijan Robinson.

The Cowboys haven't had a legitimate threat at tight end since Jason Witten retired, and Mayer could provide an extra element that has been missing from the Dallas offense.

Evan's Pick:

27. Buffalo Bills - EDGE Will McDonald, Iowa State

AJ Epenesa has not been what the Bills wanted. Enter McDonald, who has a huge upside and is strong at the point of attack. He and Greg Rosseau could be a formidable duo off the edge to build up the Bills defense.

Cale's Pick:

(TRADE: Cardinals and Bills swap picks)

27. Arizona Cardinals - WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Ultimately, I believe that the Cardinals will trade WR DeAndre Hopkins to the Bills for this pick, and to fill that hole at wide receiver, the Cardinals will take Johnston.

He will get a chance to grow with QB Kyler Murray to see if he can develop into a top-receiving option.

Evan's Pick:

28. Cincinnati Bengals - CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi St.

Forbes is not a big corner but is a ball hawk. His ball skills might be the best in the class and gives the Bengals a true potential CB1. To compete in the AFC, you need good corners, and Forbes is one of the best corners in coverage and finishing with takeaways.

Cale's Pick:

28. Cincinnati Bengals - TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

There are a few different options the Bengals have at tight end, but I'm going to project that athleticism and potential weighs out, and Washington ends up as a Bengal.

With some coaching and experience, Washington could become a top tight end in today's NFL, and really thrive in the Bengals' pass-heavy offense.

Evan's Pick:

29. New Orleans Saints - TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

The Saints add Washington, who is a huge target and can be an extra OL in run blocking. He is an athlete with massive hands and would be a new target for QB Derek Carr to throw to on that offense.

Cale's Pick:

29. New Orleans Saints - DL Mazi Smith, Michigan

The Saints have seen their defensive line lose a star in recent seasons (Trey Hendrickson) and see a star (Cameron Jordan) begin to age.

Smith can begin the new wave of Saints' defensive linemen.

Evan's Pick:

30. Philadelphia Eagles - DL Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

This is the best player available for the Eagles. They add another dominant defensive lineman to eventually take over for DT Fletcher Cox. With Jordan Davis in the middle as well, those two could be wrecking balls for years to come.

Cale's Pick:

30. Jacksonville Jaguars - S Brian Branch, Alabama

Everything I've heard leading up to the draft is that the Jaguars want to add Branch into the fold.

I believe they are able to make a deal to trade down, and still land the player they want to solidify their secondary.

Evan's Pick:

31. Kansas City Chiefs - OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

The Chiefs add another Oklahoma OT after losing Orlando Brown and Andrew Wylie. Harrison is a massive tackle who has sweet feet. He can protect QB Patrick Mahomes for years and gives the Chiefs another bookend tackle.

Cale's Pick:

31. Kansas City Chiefs - OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

After losing OT Orlando Brown, Jr. in free agency, I think Kansas City will look to snag the best guard available with the last pick in the first round.