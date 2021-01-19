Mahomes closer to playing in Sunday's AFC Championship game, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

A big hit took quarterback Patrick Mahomes out of the Chiefs' divisional win over Cleveland Sunday, putting him in concussion protocol.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is moving through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Concluding the protocol would likely make him available for Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

Schefter tweeted early Tuesday evening, saying there is optimism that Mahomes can practice on Wednesday.

"It’s too early to say that [Mahomes] definitely will play in Sunday’s conference championship vs. the Bills, per sources," Schefter included in his tweet.

Additionally Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a foot issue, per source. He still must go through certain steps to clear concussion protocol in the coming days, and there is hope and optimism, considering he is expected to practice Wednesday, per source. https://t.co/zKwHaosaA3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2021

Schefter also reported Mahomes is currently dealing with a foot injury, as well, leading up to the game.

If Mahomes is unable to play in the AFC title game following his concussion, the Chiefs have the utmost confidence in Chad Henne. The 35-year-old journeyman already proved he could rise to the occasion on Sunday, helping Kansas City hold off the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round of the playoffs.