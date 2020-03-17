NEW YORK — The NFL has barred in-person interviews with free agents and is requiring local physical examinations for them rather than team-conducted exams. In a memo sent to the 32 franchises on Monday, the league banned travel by team personnel to meet with free agents as well as those players traveling to a team's facility.

The league's business year begins Wednesday, and the period in which players' representatives could negotiate with clubs began Monday — though no deals could be finalized.

All offseason activities such as meetings, practices and minicamps, have been delayed indefinitely.

