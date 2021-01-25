Buffalo Bills' Cole Beasley played through broken fibula in the postseason

Beasley missed the Bills Week 17 game against Miami after an injury the week prior, but was back against Indianapolis for their wild card matchup.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Cole Beasley was injured in the Buffalo Bills Week 16 win over New England - that injury turned to be a broken fibula.

"There's no way I was going to miss the playoff game, especially after watching Week 17," Beasley said Monday over a video call with reporters.

Beasley was listed as questionable heading into that game against the Colts.

The Bills veteran receiver said the break won't need to be surgically repaired and wasn't a full break.