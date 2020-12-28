Week 16 preview: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Bills head to New England with a chance to be the first AFC East foe to sweep New England in a season since the Jets and Dolphins did it in 2000.
The Bills last swept the Patriots in 1999. A win would be Buffalo’s sixth 12-win season and first since 1993, the last of a four-year run of Super Bowl appearances, all losses.
Buffalo won the first meeting with the Patriots this season, 24-21 on November 1 in Orchard Park.
They hope to add another weapon for Josh Allen, with receiver John Brown eyeing a return from the injured reserve. Brown missed four straight games with an ankle injury.
Meanwhile, Allen is coming off of his fourth AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor, following the AFC East-clinching win in Denver.