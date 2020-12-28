Week 16 preview: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

The Bills can become the first divisional opponent to sweep New England since 2000.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Bills head to New England with a chance to be the first AFC East foe to sweep New England in a season since the Jets and Dolphins did it in 2000.

The Bills last swept the Patriots in 1999. A win would be Buffalo’s sixth 12-win season and first since 1993, the last of a four-year run of Super Bowl appearances, all losses.

Buffalo won the first meeting with the Patriots this season, 24-21 on November 1 in Orchard Park.

They hope to add another weapon for Josh Allen, with receiver John Brown eyeing a return from the injured reserve. Brown missed four straight games with an ankle injury.