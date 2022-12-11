Bills host the Jets: Buffalo looks for divisional revenge

The Buffalo Bills host the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. and look to even the record after losing to them earlier in the season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will have their first chance to avenge a divisional loss when they host the New York Jets on Sunday.

After facing weeks of adversity, multiple feet of snow, and impactful injuries, the Buffalo Bills are currently ranked back up at first in the AFC East sitting at 9-3 in the season.

However, one of the team's most memorable games was the 20-17 Week 9 loss to the Jets.

After Zach Wilson was benched, the Jets will come into Orchard Park with a new quarterback to face the Bills. Mike White is under center now.

Meanwhile, Bills quarterback Josh Allen struggled in Buffalo's previous matchup against the Jets, throwing two interceptions and injuring his elbow on the game's final drive.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was already ruled out for the game on Friday, so the Bills' defensive front is thinning.

On Wednesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced pass rusher Von Miller, who was already on the injured reserve after a Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions, underwent exploratory surgery. It was discovered that his ACL needed repair. He is out for the remainder of the season.

McDermott is counting on edge rusher Gregory Rousseau to step up.

"Going back to when Von got here, Greg was probably the one, among many, who followed everything that Von did, in terms of watching, learning to listen, and taking notes. He was in Von's hip pocket," McDermott said.

"You know an older player in Von's case, a veteran player, may not be available for every game going into the season, so it's important that these other guys are picking things up. Now is when that work pays off, really."

Fullback Reggie Gilliam is also ruled out for Sunday's game, while left tackle Dion Dawkins and linebacker Matt Milano were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Don’t Blink!!.. I’ll be back! Better than ever! #BillsMafia I love you guys! Thank u pic.twitter.com/BigU2dmxoH — Von Miller (@VonMiller) December 7, 2022