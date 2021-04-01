Bills show off depth in win over Dolphins

The Bills beat the Dolphins 56-26, with the majority of the team's starters sitting out in the second half.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With the Bills backups playing during the second half against the Dolphins, they were able to make easy work of a Miami team desperately trying to get into the playoffs, showing off the talented depth the Bills have heading into the postseason.

Isaiah McKenzie was spectacular with Cole Beasley out, hauling in two touchdown catches and scoring on an 82-yard punt return.

"I've always been a confident guy, but today made it even sweeter, just going out there and knowing I can do it, and having the confidence," McKenzie said, citing the support and encouragement from fellow wide receivers, Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and John Brown helping his confidence.

Antonio Williams came off of the practice squad to score two rushing touchdowns.

Dean Marlowe not only recorded his first career interception, but followed it up with another pick of Tua Tagovailoa on the next drive.

"Our team is stacked, and it goes from the starting group to the practice squad players," Marlowe said after the game.

Everyone is good, everyone has talent, everyone works hard, and everyone pushes each other, and I think that's how you bring the best out of everyone... You never know when your time is going to come up, and when the time comes, you want to maximize it."

Dean Marlowe is the first Bill with two INTs in a game since Tre'Davious White in 2019 (12/15 at PIT). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 3, 2021

In the final week of the regular season with a playoff spot already secured, of course, it helped to get the Bills starters some rest and prevent injuries, but it was important to see what the backups were capable of accomplishing.

During a season when COVID-19 exposure could take any player out of a game at anytime, having solid depth could be more important than ever in this year's playoffs.