Training camp day 3: Tremaine Edmunds ready to tackle splash plays

"I got the same mind set every year to just to be the best player I can be," Edmunds said. "I put in good work this offseason trusting what I've done, trusting the work that's been put in and just relying on my brothers out here. Everyday I come out here and I don't even think about that contract stuff because I'm having fun. We all go out there with these expectations to make those "splash" plays that's something I think of something everybody thinks of. I just have to keep trusting my process and the work I put in and it's going to come for sure."



Edmunds also expressed he wants to be a leader that these guys can count on. You were able to see that in Tuesday's practice as he felt more comfortable taking control of the defense as a whole. If he saw the offense going in a certain flow he was able to direct certain guys on the defense where to go and exactly where to be.