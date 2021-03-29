Breida ready to join Moss, Singletary in Buffalo

The Bills signed the 26-year-old running back to a one-year deal on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Matt Breida knows he will be sharing the ball in Buffalo this season, and the running back reassured the Bills, ahead of signing a one-year deal with the team on Thursday, he is more than willing to do let his teammates shine, as he joins Zack Moss and Devin Singletary in the backfield.

"I told the coaches I'm not a selfish player, so I'm not one of those dudes worried about carries and getting the ball, as long as you're winning," Breida said on Monday when he was introduced to the Buffalo media. "As long as we get to that goal, everything else will work itself out."

Brieda expressed what most of the Bills' free agency signings have felt in their desires to come to Buffalo in 2021 - to be a part of the winning culture surrounding the team.

"You want to be part of a winning team, a team you feel like that's moving forward for the future, and I feel like the Bills are doing that," Breida said. "I'm excited to be a part of the team."

Breida spent last season with the Miami Dolphin after three seasons in San Francisco, signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern University in 2017.

Brieda only started one game with the Dolphins in 2020 and tallied 254 yards on 59 carries, with 96 reception yards on nine catches over 11 games with Miami.

The 26-year-old will add speed to the Bills offense and joked he will have to race Isaiah McKenzie to determine who is the fastest player on the team.

"We'll race that out and let the race do the talking for itself."