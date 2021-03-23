Bills' WR Isaiah McKenzie announces return to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills wide receiver and punt returner Isaiah McKenzie and his agency, SportsTrust Advisors, both posted to social media on Tuesday that the speedy 25-year-old will be back in Buffalo this season.
McKenzie was a fifth round pick by the Denver Broncos out of the University of Georgia in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Bills claimed McKenzie off waivers in Nov. 2018, and Buffalo re-signed him in the 2020 offseason.
McKenzie had likely the best game of his career in Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, hauling in six catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns, and returning a punt 84 yards for a touchdown.