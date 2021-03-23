Bills' WR Isaiah McKenzie announces return to Buffalo

The Bills' wide receiver and return specialist announced on his social media account that he will be returning to Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills wide receiver and punt returner Isaiah McKenzie and his agency, SportsTrust Advisors, both posted to social media on Tuesday that the speedy 25-year-old will be back in Buffalo this season.

McKenzie was a fifth round pick by the Denver Broncos out of the University of Georgia in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Bills claimed McKenzie off waivers in Nov. 2018, and Buffalo re-signed him in the 2020 offseason.