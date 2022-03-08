NFL appeals Deshaun Watson's punishment, wants him suspended for 1 year

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson described Watson's behavior as “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL" when she issued her punishment on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — The NFL is appealing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension. On Monday, Watson was suspended for six games for "egregious" sexual misconduct during massages.

The NFL had three days to appeal the decision by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson. The NFL Players Association already said it would abide by her ruling.

The NFL is seeking a one-year suspension.

A league official told The Associated Press before Watson’s three-day disciplinary hearing concluded in June that the NFL wanted to avoid an appeal.

But the league proceeded with one amid a backlash from some fans. Other factors include Watson’s lack of remorse, which Robinson noted in her report.

The players’ union has until the end of business Friday to respond in writing. The union could challenge the appeal ruling in federal court, setting the stage for a prolonged fight.

In her 16-page report, Robinson described Watson's behavior as “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL."

Robinson’s punishment — in her first case since being jointly appointed by the league and NFL Players Association — fell well short of the indefinite suspension of at least one year sought by the league.

The NFL argued for an unprecedented punishment and wanted to fine Watson at least $5 million, a person familiar with the discussions told the AP on condition of anonymity because the hearing was private.

This is the first time since the new collective bargaining agreement was signed in 2020 that the league and the NFLPA turned to a jointly appointed disciplinary officer to determine violations of the personal conduct policy. In the past, Goodell has served as judge and jury to impose penalties on players.

By appealing, the NFL is giving that power back to Goodell, who can choose another person to levy any punishment.

Watson, who played four seasons with the Texans before sitting out last season and then being traded to Cleveland in March, recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by the women who alleged sexual harassment or assault during massage treatments in 2020 and 2021. Two grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints brought by 10 of the women.

Robinson concluded that Watson violated three provisions of the personal conduct policy: sexual assault; conduct posing a genuine danger to the safety and well-being of another person; and conduct that undermines or puts at risk the integrity of the NFL.

She declined to suspend Watson for a full year based on precedents and the league’s current policy. But Robinson concluded a longer suspension could be justified if it was already outlined in the personal conduct policy.