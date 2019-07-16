LEWISTON, N.Y. — Many of golf's greatest players have played in the Porter Cup. It's one of the top amateur tournaments in the world. While Tiger Woods played in the tournament and had a hole in one, he didn't win it. Phil Mickelson on the other hand, won the Porter Cup in 1990.

The first round tees off Wednesday, July 24 at the Niagara Falls Country Club.

While it was a wet spring it has been dry enough that NFCC pro John Boss told 2 On Your Side that right now a little bit of rain wouldn't be a bad thing.

"We were under water until about a month ago and now believe it or not we need some rain so hopefully the remnants of the tropical storm is going to give us some rain starting tomorrow," Boss said.

There are no defending champions in this year's field. Chun An Yu, a senior at Arizona State is considered the favorite in this year's Porter Cup.