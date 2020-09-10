x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sports

Yanks force ALDS Game 5 with Rays

The Yankees beat the Rays 5-1 Thursday night to force a fifth and deciding game five in their American League Division Series.
Credit: AP
New York Yankees' Luke Voit hits a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SAN DIEGO — Luke Voit and Gleyber Torres hit impressive home runs and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 to force a deciding fifth game in their AL Division Series at Petco Park.

The Yankees bounced back from two straight losses to their AL East rivals to set up an expected showdown between aces Gerrit Cole of New York and Blake Snell of Tampa Bay on Friday night.

Cole, backed by four home runs, beat Snell 9-3 in the series opener Monday night.

The Game 5 winner will remain in San Diego to face the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series starting Sunday night.

    

Related Articles