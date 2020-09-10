Yanks force ALDS Game 5 with Rays

The Yankees beat the Rays 5-1 Thursday night to force a fifth and deciding game five in their American League Division Series.

The Yankees bounced back from two straight losses to their AL East rivals to set up an expected showdown between aces Gerrit Cole of New York and Blake Snell of Tampa Bay on Friday night.

Cole, backed by four home runs, beat Snell 9-3 in the series opener Monday night.