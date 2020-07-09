New York Yankees in Buffalo to play series against Blue Jays

The Jays will face the Yankees in three evening games on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The New York Yankees are in Western New York this week for a series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

According to The Buffalo News, the last time the Yankees played in Buffalo was on August 19, 1963 at War Memorial Stadium. The game was a loss to the International League All-Stars.

The Toronto Blue Jays are second in the AL East, behind the Tampa Bay Rays. And in third place is the New York Yankees.