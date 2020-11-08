Rangers win top overall pick

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers won the second phase of the NHL draft lottery, giving them a shot at selecting Alexis Lafreniere.
The Rangers were among eight teams that lost in the qualifying round of the playoffs with a chance to claim quite a consolation prize Monday night. The Rangers have the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1965 when they selected Andre Veilleux.
The league was forced to make a lot of changes after the COVID-19 pandemic paused the season. The league’s bottom seven teams ended up not winning the first phase of the lottery in June.
It had already been determined that the Sabres would draft eighth.