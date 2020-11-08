Rangers win top overall pick

The Rangers won the top overall pick in the second phase of the NHL draft lottery Monday night.

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers won the second phase of the NHL draft lottery, giving them a shot at selecting Alexis Lafreniere.

The Rangers were among eight teams that lost in the qualifying round of the playoffs with a chance to claim quite a consolation prize Monday night. The Rangers have the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1965 when they selected Andre Veilleux.

The league was forced to make a lot of changes after the COVID-19 pandemic paused the season. The league’s bottom seven teams ended up not winning the first phase of the lottery in June.