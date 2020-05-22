x
New York Jets sign Joe Flacco

The veteran expected to back up third-year quarterback Sam Darnold.
Credit: AP
Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

NEW YORK — The New York Jets and quarterback Joe Flacco have agreed to terms on a one-year deal. The 2013 Super Bowl MVP’s agency announced the move on Twitter. 

The signing gives third-year starter Sam Darnold a veteran backup but Flacco is coming off a herniated disk that cut short his only season in Denver and required surgery to repair.

 Financial terms were not immediately disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is worth $1.5 million and could reach $4.5 million with incentives. 

The 35-year-old Flacco spent his first 11 NFL seasons in Baltimore, where current Jets general manager Joe Douglas was a scout in 2008.

