New York Jets sign Joe Flacco

The veteran expected to back up third-year quarterback Sam Darnold.

NEW YORK — The New York Jets and quarterback Joe Flacco have agreed to terms on a one-year deal. The 2013 Super Bowl MVP’s agency announced the move on Twitter.

The signing gives third-year starter Sam Darnold a veteran backup but Flacco is coming off a herniated disk that cut short his only season in Denver and required surgery to repair.

Financial terms were not immediately disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is worth $1.5 million and could reach $4.5 million with incentives.