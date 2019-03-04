BUFFALO, N.Y. — In one of the first moves since being named the official National Football League apparel provider, New Era Cap Co. Inc. has created caps that all NFL draftees will wear, on stage, when their name is called during the league’s draft is held later this month.

Called the New Era 2019 On-Stage NFL Draft Collection, the Buffalo-based headwear and apparel firm has created caps for all 32 NFL teams. The caps will be given to rookies when their name is called during the draft.

