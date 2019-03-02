MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — The University at Buffalo women's basketball team had been enjoying a nice run of form, but that run came to a halt on the road against Central Michigan.

CMU's Reyna Frost led all scorers with 28 points in the Chippewas victory, while UB was unsurprisingly led by Cierra Dillard who poured in 25 points of her own.

Despite trailing by just two at the half, UB could get no closer as they shot just 33.3% from the field for the game and only 21.4% from behind the arc in the second half.

The free throw percentage also dipped as the Bulls hit just 72.7% from the charity stripe to CMU's sparkling 92.3%. Buffalo also lost the battle on the boards 47-35.

They next return home to Alumni Arena to face Toledo on Wednesday night, February 6th, at 7:00 PM.