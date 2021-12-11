Back-to-back: Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins

Young is Alabama's fourth Heisman winner, all in the last 13 years, and the first Crimson Tide quarterback to take the trophy.

NEW YORK — Alabama's Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy, beating out Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to give the Crimson Tide consecutive winners of college football's most famous individual award.

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett finished third and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was fourth in the voting.

Following DeVonta Smith's Heisman victory last year, Alabama is the fifth school to have consecutive winners, joining Yale, Army, USC and Oklahoma.

Young has passed for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns to lead the top-ranked Tide to the College Football Playoff. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith won last year.

