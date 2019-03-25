Fans of North Carolina basketball, rejoice -- UNC and Duke are both heading to the Sweet Sixteen yet again.

Both teams won in their matches Sunday, though for a minute it looked like No. 1 Duke might have ended their run Sunday.

Duke's game against UCF was a nail-biter up until the last several seconds, when Duke came back after narrowly trailing behind the UCF Knights -- the final score in that match-up was 77-76.

Duke stand-out Zion Williamson knew that could've been the end of the road for them, so he's thankful despite the close call.

Duke will square off against No. 4 Virginia Tech on Friday.

No. 1 North Carolina had a little more comfort in their game Sunday against Washington, ultimately winning 81-59.

The Tar Heels must have learned their lesson, after falling behind No. 16 Iona in the first half of their first round match-up. At the half, Iona had the lead with 38-33. UNC picked it up in the second half to advance on, and kept that same energy in Sunday's match-up against Washington.

North Carolina plays No. 5 Auburn on Friday.

The two teams are no strangers to the Sweet Sixteen, and both teams have racked up National Championship wins as well. But the jury's still out on if the Battle of the Blues will make it's way to the national stage this March Madness.

There will be a little more clarity to that after Friday, when we see who advances on to the Elite Eight.

