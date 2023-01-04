2023 NCAA Women's National Championship: Watch parties in Iowa, Dallas

Looking for a place to watch Iowa play in their first title game with fellow Hawkeye fans? Here's where to go, near or far.

DALLAS — Whether you are down in Texas or supporting the Hawkeye women's basketball team back here in Iowa, there are plenty of options to watch the team on Sunday with fellow fans.

The game between 2-seed Iowa and 3-seed LSU will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Dallas' American Airlines Center. You can also watch the game on Local 5 (ABC).

Check out these watch party options so you can kick back, grab a snack and watch Caitlin Clark lead the Hawkeyes on the court.

Championship watch parties in Iowa

Watch the Hawkeyes take on LSU on the projector and TVs in Big Grove Brewery — and get "loud and proud!"

When: Sunday, April 2 from 2-9 p.m.

Where: 555 17th St., Des Moines and 1225 S Gilbert St., Iowa City

Wear your Hawkeye gear to cheer for the Iowa women at Flat Tire Lounge come game time Sunday. Happy hour prices will be extended as the game continues, and there are other deals on drinks to explore.

When: Sunday, April 2 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: 304 S Madison St., Madrid

Watch the game on Iowa's home court.

Fans will have the chance to watch the game on the jumbotron from the east side of the arena. Clear bag policies will be in effect and fans can park for free.

When: Sunday, April 2 at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, 1 Elliott Drive, Iowa City, 52242

Championship watch parties in Dallas-Fort Worth

Take in all the action with fellow Hawkeye fans in Texas. The Sunday watch party includes a Hawkeye DJ, refreshments, appetizers and giveaways. In addition, fans will get the chance to welcome the team at American Airlines Center at 12:30 p.m.

When: Sunday, April 2 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: The Ritz-Carlton in Dallas (2121 McKinney Ave)

Though none of these restaurants have official watch parties listed on their website or Facebook pages, they are recognized I-Club locations that regularly host game watches.

For a Hawkeye-friendly environment in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, look no further.

