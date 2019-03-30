Fifth-seeded Auburn ran past No. 1 seed North Carolina on Friday night in the Sweet 16.

The Tigers beat the Tar Heels, 97-80, featuring a barrage of second-half 3-pointers. And that sent the Tigers on to the Elite Eight for only the second time and first since 1986.

North Carolina's Sweet 16 loss makes it the first number one seed eliminated from the 2019 NCAA tournament.

Chuma Okeke had 20 points and 11 rebounds before going down with an apparent knee injury midway through the second half. He was moving to the basket when his left leg bent awkwardly to the inside. Teammates and North Carolina players alike gathered around Okeke before he walked to the locker room with assistance.

Auburn's Anfernee McLemore celebrates at the end of the first half of a men's NCAA tournament college basketball Midwest Regional semifinal game against North Carolina Friday, March 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

AP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.