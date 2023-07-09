LSU's Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews go 1st and 2nd overall in 2023 MLB draft

The right-hander who helped the Tigers capture a national championship this year is headed to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU's baseball program had back-to-back players selected in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft on Sunday.

With the first pick of the draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes, the top ace for the Tigers this season and the 2023 Dick Howser Trophy winner who broke the SEC record for strikeouts this season with 209.

Dylan Crews, the outfielder that LSU coach Jay Johnson called "the perfectly built baseball player," was selected second overall by the Washington Nationals. Crews was a dominant force during the 2023 season with a monstrous .426 batting average, 1.280 OPS, 18 home runs and 70 RBIs.

Skenes and Crews are the first part of teammates to be selected with the first two picks of the MLB draft. Both players were crucial to LSU winning the national championship this season, and now, both are headed to the Major Leagues.

They weren't the only Tigers taken in the first round either. Right-hander Ty Floyd was selected 38th overall by the Cincinnati Reds.