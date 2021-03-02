Josh Mballa lifts Buffalo past Ball State, 78-58

The Bulls move to 7-6 on the season with the win in Indiana.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Josh Mballa had 22 points and 16 rebounds, and Ronaldo Segu added 20 points as Buffalo routed Ball State 78-58.

Jeenathan Williams had 15 points and eight rebounds for Buffalo. LaQuill Hardnett added 11 points. Jayvon Graves, the Bulls’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 16 points per game, scored seven points.