ST. THOMAS, USVI — The University at Buffalo men's basketball team closed out the Paradise Jam Tournament with an 82-74 win over George Mason.

Isaiah Adams led the Bulls with a career-high 24 points, while Curtis Jones added 22 for Buffalo.

The Bulls will head back to the snow and cold from the sunny Virgin Islands tournament to host hometown rival Canisius on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.