St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph's men's basketball game postponed for COVID-19 cautions

PHILADELPHIA — The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team (9-1) will not play Saint Joseph's in Philadelphia Wednesday night because of COVID-19 precautions, the team announced Tuesday.
The team posted on Twitter, the rescheduled game is "out of an abundance of caution with COVID-19 protocols."
The St. Joseph's athletics website said those protocols "apply to the Hawks' Tier 1 personnel."
For now, the Bonnies still plan to play at Saint Louis, Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Bonnies currently lead the Atlantic 10 with a 7-1 in-conference record, and are on a seven-game win streak after beating George Mason, 85-67 on Saturday behind a season-high 22 points from Dominik Welch.