St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph's men's basketball game postponed for COVID-19 cautions

The Bonnies and Hawks matchup set for Wednesday night in Philadelphia is now postponed, due to "an abundance of caution with COVID-19 protocols."

PHILADELPHIA — The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team (9-1) will not play Saint Joseph's in Philadelphia Wednesday night because of COVID-19 precautions, the team announced Tuesday.

The team posted on Twitter, the rescheduled game is "out of an abundance of caution with COVID-19 protocols."

The St. Joseph's athletics website said those protocols "apply to the Hawks' Tier 1 personnel."

For now, the Bonnies still plan to play at Saint Louis, Saturday at 2 p.m.

