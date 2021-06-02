Saint Bonaventure's seven-game win streak snapped at St. Louis

Javonte Perkins carries Saint Louis over Saint Bonaventure, 70-59.

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Javonte Perkins scored 21 points as Saint Louis beat conference leader Saint Bonaventure 70-59, snapping the Bonnies’ seven-game win streak.

Demarius Jacobs had 11 points for Saint Louis. Perkins also had six rebounds, four assists and two steals as Saint Louis became the first team to score 70 on Saint Bonaventure this season.

Kyle Lofton had 17 points with five assists and five steals for the Bonnies. Jaren Holmes added 12 points and six rebounds. Jalen Adaway had 10 points. Osun Osunniyi had seven points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots.

The Bonnies' Wednesday matchup at Saint Joseph's was canceled earlier in the week, due to "an abundance of caution with COVID-19 protocols."