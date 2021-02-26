NCAA MBB: UB rolls over Central Michigan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - LaQuill Hardnett had a career-high 20 points plus 10 rebounds as Buffalo beat Central Michigan 85-73. Jeenathan Williams had 17 points for Buffalo. Jayvon Graves added 15 points and Ronaldo Segu had 14 points and 11 assists. Caleb Huffman had 24 points for the Chippewas, who have now lost seven games in a row. Ralph Bissainthe added 15 points and Matt Beachler had 12 points and seven rebounds.