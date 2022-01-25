NCAA MBB: First place Toledo downs UB

MAC leading Toledo beat Buffalo 86-75 Tuesday night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ryan Rollins had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Toledo extended its win streak to seven games, beating Buffalo 86-75.

Rollins shot 13 for 16 from the line. Setric Millner Jr. had 13 points for Toledo (16-4, 8-1 Mid-American Conference).

JT Shumate added 13 points and three blocks. Ra’Heim Moss had 12 points and six assists. Jeenathan Williams had 24 points for the Bulls (10-7, 4-3), whose four-game winning streak was snapped.